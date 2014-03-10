HANOI, March 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.53 percent to 582.83 points at the break on Monday, lifted by gains in some blue chips while analysts expected selling would increase soon, partly due to funds restructuring portfolios. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank led the gains, with shares increasing 2.34 percent, followed by food producer Masan Group that climbed 1.55 percent. "But selling might increase as the index reaches near 585 points, its strong resistance level," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. Exchange-traded funds are expected to sell more than buy shares in coming weeks during their portfolio restructuring, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 582.83 PREV. CLOSE 579.75 % CHANGE 0.53% HIGH 583.91 LOW 579.98 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.455 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.65 Change (%) 1-year 24.242 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)