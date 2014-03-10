HANOI, March 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.53 percent to 582.83 points at the break on
Monday, lifted by gains in some blue chips while analysts
expected selling would increase soon, partly due to funds
restructuring portfolios.
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank led the gains, with
shares increasing 2.34 percent, followed by food producer Masan
Group that climbed 1.55 percent.
"But selling might increase as the index reaches near 585
points, its strong resistance level," said deputy manager Nguyen
Tuan at An Binh Securities.
Exchange-traded funds are expected to sell more than buy
shares in coming weeks during their portfolio restructuring,
analysts said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 582.83
PREV. CLOSE 579.75
% CHANGE 0.53%
HIGH 583.91
LOW 579.98
Change (%) 1-mnth 5.455
Change (%) 3-mnth 13.65
Change (%) 1-year 24.242
52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14
52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13
($1=21,080 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)