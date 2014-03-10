HANOI, March 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 0.68 percent, the fourth gain in a row, to close
at 583.69 points on Monday thanks to solid purchase by
Vietnamese investors, an analyst said.
Shares have attracted Vietnamese banks, which preferred
investment in securities to lending, and also individual
investors who were discouraged by the current low deposit rates
offered by banks, said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi
Minh City Securities.
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank led the gain, with
shares rising 3.01 percent, followed by dairy product maker
Vinamilk that edged up 0.72 percent.
But selling may strengthen soon as exchange-traded funds are
expected to sell more than buy Vietnamese shares in coming weeks
during their portfolio restructuring, analysts have said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 583.69
PREV. CLOSE 579.75
% CHANGE 0.68%
HIGH 584.81
LOW 579.98
Change (%) 1-mnth 5.455
Change (%) 3-mnth 13.65
Change (%) 1-year 24.242
52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14
52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)