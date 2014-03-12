HANOI, March 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up close to 1 percent at Wednesday's break, nearing the year-high reached in late February, supported by property, energy and insurance stocks. After five gains in a row, the index rose 0.96 percent to 594.15 points, nearing the 596.40 points hit during the session on Feb. 27, which was the highest since Oct. 28, 2009. Property stocks gained, led by Vingroup and HAGL Co . Petrovietnam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, advanced 1.18 percent, along with two insurance firms Baoviet Holdings and Bao Minh Insurance Corp. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 594.15 PREV. CLOSE 588.5 % CHANGE 0.96% HIGH 595.29 LOW 590.68 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.247 Change (%) 3-mnth 16.463 Change (%) 1-year 23.505 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)