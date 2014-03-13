HANOI, March 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index advanced 0.53 percent by midday on Thursday, extending its winning streak, with food and energy stocks offsetting broader losses for Vietnamese equities. After six straight gains, the index rose to 593.13 points, coming closer to the 596.40 points hit during the session on Feb. 27, which was the highest since Oct. 28, 2009. Ho Chi Minh City-based Vinamilk, Vietnam's top dairy product maker, rose 2.84 percent, and Petrovietnam Gas , the country's largest listed firm, climbed 1.17 percent, based on Thomson Reuters data. The data showed 76 shares gained on Thursday morning, compared with 102 shares that lost ground, as analysts and traders said the market was on a short-term downward trend. Exchange-traded funds are expected to sell more than buy Vietnamese shares during their portfolio restructuring in coming weeks, analysts have said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 593.13 PREV. CLOSE 590.02 % CHANGE 0.53% HIGH 594.6 LOW 590.36 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.567 Change (%) 3-mnth 16.393 Change (%) 1-year 24.126 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)