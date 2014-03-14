HANOI, March 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.27 percent to end at 596.83 points on Friday, a 52-month peak, supported by solid buying from domestic investors, analysts said. "Sentiment is positive and money inflow has been solid," said deputy manager Nguyen Hoai Nam from Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Stocks have been more attractive than other investment channels such as gold, property or savings, analysts said. The index rose to the highest since October 2009, the eighth consecutive gain. Vietnam's stock market, Southeast Asia's best performer in 2013, has risen around 18 percent so far this year. Vinamilk, Vietnam's top dairy product maker, led the gain on Friday, with shares rising 2.74 percent to close at 150,000 dong ($7.1) each, its seven-month high, according to Reuters data. Pharmaceutical firm DHG climbed 5.8 percent, and food producer Masan Group Corp advanced 1.51 percent. The index is likely to further rise, given positive sentiment and solid inflows, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 596.83 PREV. CLOSE 595.22 % CHANGE 0.27% HIGH 600.68 LOW 594.51 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.392 Change (%) 3-mnth 17.619 Change (%) 1-year 25.792 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)