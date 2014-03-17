HANOI, March 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.6 percent at the break on Monday, following state media reports that the central bank would cut key rates this week and a buying plan by an exchange-traded fund. The central bank will lower the ceiling on interest rates that banks can offer on dong deposits to 6.0 percent per annum from 7.0 percent now, state-run Voice of Vietnam radio said earlier on Monday. "Sentiment is positive because the rates cuts imply a stable macroeconomic outlook," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. The VN Index opened at 603.05 points on Monday, the highest level since October 2009. The Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund would add stocks of food producer Masan Group and Petrovietnam Transportation Corp to its portfolio during its restructuring ending March 24, it said in a statement. The fund would also buy more stakes from real estate firm Vingroup and HAGL. MSN jumped 6.93 percent to its nine-month intraday high at 108,000 dong ($5.12). PVT climbed 6.67 percent, VIC advanced 1.97 percent and HAG rose 3.69 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 600.39 PREV. CLOSE 596.83 % CHANGE 0.60% HIGH 603.24 LOW 598.7 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.301 Change (%) 3-mnth 17.937 Change (%) 1-year 25.754 52-week high 600.68 14-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13