HANOI, March 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.23 percent at the break on Tuesday, lifted by buying in blue chips, some of which are to be included in portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETF). Stocks of food producer Masan Group rose 0.93 percent and Petrovietnam Transportation Corp jumped 6.88 percent. Both are to be added to the Market Vectors Vietnam ETF during this quarter's restructuring, the fund announced on Friday. Technology firm FPT climbed 5.19 percent and PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, advanced 0.59 percent. Analysts expected trading volume would rise strongly on the stock market this week due to the funds' trading, which is scheduled to end on March 21. Trading volume reached 117.5 million shares by midday on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, compared to the five-day average level of 152.6 million, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 601.74 PREV. CLOSE 600.36 % CHANGE 0.23% HIGH 602.14 LOW 597.78 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.289 Change (%) 3-mnth 18.726 Change (%) 1-year 24.724 52-week high 603.24 17-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)