HANOI, March 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.23 percent at the break on Tuesday, lifted by
buying in blue chips, some of which are to be included in
portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETF).
Stocks of food producer Masan Group rose 0.93
percent and Petrovietnam Transportation Corp jumped
6.88 percent.
Both are to be added to the Market Vectors Vietnam ETF
during this quarter's restructuring, the fund announced
on Friday.
Technology firm FPT climbed 5.19 percent and
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
advanced 0.59 percent.
Analysts expected trading volume would rise strongly on the
stock market this week due to the funds' trading, which is
scheduled to end on March 21.
Trading volume reached 117.5 million shares by midday on the
Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, compared to the five-day average
level of 152.6 million, Reuters data showed.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 601.74
PREV. CLOSE 600.36
% CHANGE 0.23%
HIGH 602.14
LOW 597.78
Change (%) 1-mnth 5.289
Change (%) 3-mnth 18.726
Change (%) 1-year 24.724
52-week high 603.24 17-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)