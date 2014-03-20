HANOI, March 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed down 0.88 at 600.26 points on Thursday as
investors took profits from some blue chips following a recent
run of gains.
Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the losses, with
shares dropping 2.05 percent, followed by food producer Masan
Group, which decreased 2.78 percent.
The VN Index has gained 5.6 percent since the beginning of
March. It closed at its highest since October 2009 on Wednesday
after the central bank gave lenders more time to tackle bad
debts.
"This is a normal reaction in the market after such
consistent gains," said Nguyen Hoai Nam of Maybank Kim Eng
Securities.
The index is likely to further rise after a few corrections,
analysts said, as sentiment improves about a better outlook for
the macro economy.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 600.26
PREV. CLOSE 605.59
% CHANGE -0.88%
HIGH 608.51
LOW 600.03
Change (%) 1-mnth 4.752
Change (%) 3-mnth 19.616
Change (%) 1-year 26.039
52-week high 605.91 19-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)