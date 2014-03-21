HANOI, March 21 Vietnam's VN Index climbed 0.64 percent at midday on Friday, with domestic investors in positive mood after moves this week by the central bank to trim rates and give more time for lenders to tackle bad debts. Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank led the gains, with shares rising 4.5 percent, followed by property firm Vingroup which advanced 1.31 percent. Interest among local investors offset a recent bout of selling by foreigners, said Tran Minh Hoang, an analyst at Vietcombank Securities. "Domestic investors have been excited, maybe too excited, after recent policy changes by the central bank," Hoang said, adding that foreign selling combined with low domestic consumption could pull the index down next month. The State Bank of Vietnam has lowered some key rates while allowing banks more time to reduce their non-performing loan ratios, which are among Asia's highest. Foreign investors have net sold a total of 781 billion dong ($37 million) on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange so far this month, after being net buyers since September 2013, exchange data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 604.09 PREV. CLOSE 600.26 % CHANGE 0.64% HIGH 605.34 LOW 600.26 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.117 Change (%) 3-mnth 18.993 Change (%) 1-year 23.247 52-week high 608.51 20-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)