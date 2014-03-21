HANOI, March 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed up 0.25 percent on Friday in high liquidity, with
local buying appetite offsetting foreign selling that stretched
to a third straight session.
Market volume was 230 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh
Stock Exchange, the highest in one month, according to Reuters
data. Foreigners sold a net 195 billion dong of equities on
Friday.
Property developer Vingroup led the gains, jumping
2.61 percent to end at 78,500 dong ($3.72), followed by a
1.3-percent rise for Vietcombank, the country's biggest
listed bank by capitalisation.
Le Dac An, an analyst at Tan Viet Securities, said a selloff
by exchange-traded fund Market Vectors Vietnam had
erased gains in earlier trading, but he anticipated sentiment
would remain positive in the weeks ahead.
The index hit a more than four-year high on Wednesday,
boosted by central bank moves to cut key rates and delay the
start of a new loans classification procedure, allowing banks
more time to tackle bad debts.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 601.75
PREV. CLOSE 600.26
% CHANGE 0.25%
HIGH 607.22
LOW 600.26
Change (%) 1-mnth 5.117
Change (%) 3-mnth 18.993
Change (%) 1-year 23.247
52-week high 608.51 20-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
($1=21,080 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)