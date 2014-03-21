HANOI, March 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.25 percent on Friday in high liquidity, with local buying appetite offsetting foreign selling that stretched to a third straight session. Market volume was 230 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the highest in one month, according to Reuters data. Foreigners sold a net 195 billion dong of equities on Friday. Property developer Vingroup led the gains, jumping 2.61 percent to end at 78,500 dong ($3.72), followed by a 1.3-percent rise for Vietcombank, the country's biggest listed bank by capitalisation. Le Dac An, an analyst at Tan Viet Securities, said a selloff by exchange-traded fund Market Vectors Vietnam had erased gains in earlier trading, but he anticipated sentiment would remain positive in the weeks ahead. The index hit a more than four-year high on Wednesday, boosted by central bank moves to cut key rates and delay the start of a new loans classification procedure, allowing banks more time to tackle bad debts. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 601.75 PREV. CLOSE 600.26 % CHANGE 0.25% HIGH 607.22 LOW 600.26 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.117 Change (%) 3-mnth 18.993 Change (%) 1-year 23.247 52-week high 608.51 20-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)