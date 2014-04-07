HANOI, April 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 1.27 percent on Monday at the highest level in nearly two weeks, backed by solid corporate earnings and plans for dividend payments by the market's two largest firms. The index closed at 600.57 points, the highest since March 25, based on Reuters data. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed company by market capitalisation, ended up 3.47 percent at a record high of 89,500 dong ($4.25) per share after the firm said in a statement its first-quarter net profit was 29 percent above target. PetroVietNam Gas also sought shareholders' permission to raise its 2013 dividend payment to 42 percent of the share's face value, from 20 percent previously projected, an online news website said on Monday. Dairy product maker Vinamilk ended up 2.07 percent, after the firm said in a statement it would ask shareholders' approval to pay a dividend at 48 percent of the share's face value, above an initial target of 34 percent. "Money inflow is shifting from small- and mid-cap stocks to blue chips, which is likely to lift the index further," said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 600.57 PREV. CLOSE 593.04 % CHANGE 1.27% HIGH 602.55 LOW 595.35 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.048 Change (%) 3-mnth 17.348 Change (%) 1-year 19.24 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)