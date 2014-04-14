HANOI, April 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 0.21 percent at the mid-day break on Monday as investors turned cautious following recent declines, an analyst said. Real-estate led the fall with Vingroup losing 0.72 percent and HAGL Co dipping 0.35 percent. Bank shares also dropped with Eximbank down 0.71 percent and Vietcombank, Vietnam's largest listed bank, falling 0.65 percent. "The trading volume, which was at a low level during past two weeks, pushed investor sentiment down," said analyst Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. "Big investors might sell a large amount of shares this week as some stocks have already risen too much over their expected prices," Tuan added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 599.31 PREV. CLOSE 600.57 % CHANGE -0.21% HIGH 602.7 LOW 597.81 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.051 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.73 Change (%) 1-year 19.144 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Sunil Nair)