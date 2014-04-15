HANOI, April 15 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged down 0.26 percent by mid-day on Tuesday due to
profit-taking by foreign investors in some blue chips, an
analyst said.
Bank shares led the fall, with Vietcombank losing
0.98 percent, Military Commercial Bank dropping 1.3
percent and Eximbank falling 0.72 percent.
"Foreign investors have been selling blue chips after they
hit good prices since last week and other investors remained
cautious," said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital
Securities.
Foreign investors have been net sellers in the past five
trading sessions on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Asia's best
performing bourse so far this year. They have sold stocks worth
of 595 billion dong ($28.2 million) since April 7.
Minh expects the index to trade below 600 points this week.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
VN Index 594.54
PREV. CLOSE 596.11
% CHANGE -0.26%
HIGH 597.99
LOW 592.5
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.121
Change (%) 3-mnth 14.13
Change (%) 1-year 20.604
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
($1=21,090 dong)
(Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh)