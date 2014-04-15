HANOI, April 15 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.26 percent by mid-day on Tuesday due to profit-taking by foreign investors in some blue chips, an analyst said. Bank shares led the fall, with Vietcombank losing 0.98 percent, Military Commercial Bank dropping 1.3 percent and Eximbank falling 0.72 percent. "Foreign investors have been selling blue chips after they hit good prices since last week and other investors remained cautious," said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. Foreign investors have been net sellers in the past five trading sessions on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Asia's best performing bourse so far this year. They have sold stocks worth of 595 billion dong ($28.2 million) since April 7. Minh expects the index to trade below 600 points this week. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 594.54 PREV. CLOSE 596.11 % CHANGE -0.26% HIGH 597.99 LOW 592.5 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.121 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.13 Change (%) 1-year 20.604 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,090 dong) (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh)