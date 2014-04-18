HANOI, April 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed 2.58 percent down on Friday at 565.33 points, its lowest level since Feb. 12, boosted by strong selling from major investors and more falls were expected next week as the market lacked supportive news, analysts said. Most blue chips in Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange's VN30 Index -- which features on the top 30 best performing companies -- lost ground, led by real estate firms and banks. HAGL Co lost 2.23 percent, and Vingroup tumbled 2.26 percent to 65,000 dong ($3.08) per share, its lowest price in six months. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank fell 1.7 percent and Vietinbank dropped 1.86 percent. The trading volume staying low in the past two weeks showed that the market have been on its downtrend in the medium term, said Nguyen Tuan, Deputy Manager at An Binh Securities. About 117 million shares were traded on Friday, below the five-day average of 129 million. "Big investors are selling after some blue chips reached their top prices," Tuan added. "The market is expected to dip further in the next several weeks." The index has lost nearly 5.2 percent this week. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 565.33 PREV. CLOSE 580.31 % CHANGE -2.58% HIGH 580.89 LOW 565.33 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.34 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.755 Change (%) 1-year 19.901 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)