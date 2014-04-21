HANOI, April 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.16 percent at midday on Monday, reversing a deep loss on Friday, with food processing firm Masan Group Corp leading the market. Masan Group rose 2.79 percent to 92,000 dong ($4.35) per share after hitting a three-month low on Friday at 89,500 dong, when the entire market lost 2.58 percent, with the index hitting a 9-week low. The Ho Chi Minh City-based Masan is scheduled to hold an annual meeting on April 25. PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest listed company by capitalisation, grew 0.55 percent and steel company Hoa Phat Group climbed 0.96 percent. "Investors have been buying some shares which dropped significantly during past sessions," said Vu Duy Khanh, head of analysis at Navibank Securities. "But the selling pressure persists as there is no positive news boosting the market." Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT) VN Index 566.22 PREV. CLOSE 565.33 % CHANGE 0.16% HIGH 568.44 LOW 560.16 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.755 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.999 Change (%) 1-year 19.467 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,130 dong) (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh)