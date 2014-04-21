HANOI, April 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed down 1.27 percent on Monday at its lowest level in
nearly 10 weeks as investors cut loss after the index fell
during the past two weeks, analysts said.
The index ended at 558.14 points, the lowest since Feb. 11,
when it stood at 553.90.
Real estate shares led the fall, with Vingroup
dropping 0.77 percent and HAGL sliding 3.04 percent to
26,300 dong ($1.25), its lowest closing price in more than five
weeks.
PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm,
lost 1.1 percent and technology company FPT Corp fell
3.7 percent.
"The market falling deeply since early this month made some
investors worried on further declines," said analyst Hoang Huy
at ACB Securities. "Therefore, after a small gain in this
morning session, investors started cutting loss by selling some
blue chips."
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
VN Index 558.14
PREV. CLOSE 565.33
% CHANGE -1.27%
HIGH 568.44
LOW 558.14
Change (%) 1-mnth -5.755
Change (%) 3-mnth 3.999
Change (%) 1-year 19.467
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
($1=21,075 dong)
(Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)