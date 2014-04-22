HANOI, April 22 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.22 percent at the break on Tuesday as
investors picked up cheap shares after recent falls.
"Bargain hunting is seen in select equities including blue
chips and those that have plummeted, especially stocks of
brokerage firms," said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at
Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
The index ended near its 10-week low on Monday, having lost
a combined 3.8 percent since last Friday, Reuters data showed.
Food producer Masan Group Corp led the gainers,
with shares rising 1.11 percent, followed by Hanoi-based
Vietcombank with a 1.05-percent advance.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 559.38
PREV. CLOSE 558.14
% CHANGE 0.22%
HIGH 563.11
LOW 556.47
Change (%) 1-mnth -2.262
Change (%) 3-mnth 5.042
Change (%) 1-year 24.287
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)