HANOI, April 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 1.3 percent by midday on Friday, led by shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the biggest listed firm on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock exchange. PetroVietNam shares surged 4.86 percent to a record high of 97,000 dong ($4.6). Dairy firm Vinamilk, Vietnam's second biggest listed firm, rose 0.72 percent and steel company Hoa Phat Group climbed 3.58 percent. The gradual recovery in April macroeconomic data published on Friday lifted investor sentiment, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 577.87 PREV. CLOSE 570.46 % CHANGE 1.30% HIGH 577.96 LOW 571.71 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.105 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.833 Change (%) 1-year 20.633 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,090 dong) (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)