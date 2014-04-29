HANOI, April 29 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.85 percent on Tuesday with shares of PetroVietnam Gas leading the gains, but volumes remained low as investors were cautious due to the lack of any supporting news. PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, rose 2.58 percent to a record high of 99,500 dong ($4.72) per share. Food producer Masan Group jumped 2.67 percent and Vietcombank gained 1.05 percent. Volume dropped 13 percent from Monday to 50.4 million shares, the lowest since Nov. 1 last year, Reuters data showed. "The low trading volumes in recent weeks was the biggest concern for investors," said Nguyen Hoai Nam, deputy manager of Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange will close from April 30 for a national holiday and re-open on May 5. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index. VN Index 578 PREV. CLOSE 573.1 % CHANGE 0.85 HIGH 578.21 LOW 570.64 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.566 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.979 Change (%) 1-year 20.777 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,060 dong) (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)