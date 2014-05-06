HANOI, May 6 Most equities lost ground on Tuesday morning, pulling Vietnam's benchmark VN Index down to the lowest level in nearly three months on loss cutting, an analyst said. Around 70 percent of stocks fell, led by Vietnam's largest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas with a 2.01-percent drop and dairy product maker Vinamilk that lost 2.19 percent. The index fell 2.21 percent to 552.37 points at Tuesday's break, the lowest intraday level since Feb. 10, Reuters data showed. "Fear was spreading across the market... Buying on bargain has appeared but only at a cautious level," said analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet Securities. Volume at midday of 50.4 million shares has already surpassed the average level of five full days, Reuters data showed. But the index may rebound in a few sessions on gains in select shares that have reached a comparatively low price level, An added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 552.37 PREV. CLOSE 564.85 % CHANGE -2.21% HIGH 562.36 LOW 552.07 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.754 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.497 Change (%) 1-year 18.856 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)