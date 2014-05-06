HANOI, May 6 Vietnam's benchmark stock index fell to a near three-month low in an active trading session on Tuesday, hurt by widespread selling by retail investors. About 70 percent of stocks lost ground, dragging the index down to its lowest close since Feb. 11, Reuters data showed. "Investors, especially retailers who practiced trading on margin, were tapering their risk appetite," said deputy manager Nguyen Hoai Nam of Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The country's two biggest listed firms led the losses, with PetroVietNam Gas falling 1.51 percent and dairy product maker Vinamilk dropping 2.92 percent. Trading was active, but mostly due to withdrawals by investors who now preferred to stay on the sideline, Nam added. The index closed down 1.72 percent at 555.11, with trading volume almost double the five-day average level. Over 100 million shares changed hands on Tuesday, Reuters data showed. With the index in its downward trend after gaining as much as 20 percent during the first quarter of 2014, analysts expect Vietnamese equities market to move range-bound in coming weeks. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 555.11 PREV. CLOSE 564.85 % CHANGE -1.72% HIGH 562.36 LOW 545.97 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.754 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.497 Change (%) 1-year 18.856 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)