HANOI, May 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rebounded 0.88 percent at close as investors picked up blue
chips which had fallen to low price levels.
"Bargain hunting was solid, with focus on blue chips, while
investment in smaller stocks barely changed," said analyst Do
Bao Ngoc at MB Securities.
The index hit near its three-month low on Tuesday on
widespread selling from retail investors.
Top insurer Baoviet Holdings jumped 6.82 percent,
the biggest gain since late January this year, while food
producer Masan Group advanced 2.19 percent.
But the absence of supportive news made it difficult to
identify the market trend, Ngoc said.
Volume nearly halved from the previous session to 52.4
million shares, Reuters data showed.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 559.97
PREV. CLOSE 555.11
% CHANGE 0.88%
HIGH 561.56
LOW 553.21
Change (%) 1-mnth -6.396
Change (%) 3-mnth 0.078
Change (%) 1-year 13.678
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)