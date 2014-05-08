HANOI, May 8 Vietnamese stocks tumbled on Thursday, posting their biggest single-day drop in nearly 13 years as tension mounted between China and Vietnam in the South China Sea, market experts said. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended 5.87 percent down, paring some of its previous losses that pulled the index down to the biggest decline since October 2001, Reuters data showed. The northern bourse of Hanoi also fell 6.4 percent to 71.66, witnessing the biggest fall since May 2010. Vietnam said on Wednesday that Chinese vessels intentionally rammed into its ships in a disputed area of the South China Sea, where Beijing has deployed a giant oil rig, sending tensions spiralling in the region. The market witnessed heavy selling pressure, mostly from retail investors who abandoned shares over rising tension between the two communist countries as well as margin calls resulted from such sharp drop, market experts said. But foreign investors and funds are seen picking up shares, as prices have fallen to attractive levels. "The market is now cheap again ... For anybody who was nervous about chasing the rally earlier this year could have a better opportunity to have a look at it at a lower level," said Kevin Snowball, chief executive of PXP Vietnam Asset Management fund. "I don't think this (the sea conflict) is going to lead to a war; therefore, it is likely to create a buying opportunity," Snowball added. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister said on Thursday that China and Vietnam could resolve disputes at sea peacefully and that an incident between the countries earlier this week in a part of the disputed South China Sea was not a "clash". The State Securities Commission of Vietnam on Thursday released a statement on its website telling investors not to worry as macroeconomic indicators and corporate results have been positive. "Falls in the market this morning could have been a reflect of sentiment over news from the East Sea (South China Sea). We suggest investors to stay calm and careful ...," it said in the statement. "Some large funds are actively buying stocks," the commission added. Trading volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange hit a three-week high at 147 million, with more than 85 percent of stocks losing ground on Thursday, Reuters data showed. Vietnam's biggest firm by capitalisation PetroVietNam Gas tumbled 6.6 percent, and dairy product maker Vinamilk lost 6.72 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 527.09 PREV. CLOSE 559.97 % CHANGE -5.87% HIGH 550.75 LOW 525.37 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.76 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.857 Change (%) 1-year 15.32 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)