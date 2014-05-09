HANOI, May 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index bounced back 1.53 percent on Friday after losing the most in a day since October 2001 in the previous session, as investors picked up cheap shares on expectation of a stable relationship with China. "Investors have calmed down... We don't think there will be an intense conflict," said Tran Minh Hoang, an analyst with Vietcombank Securities. The drop in the previous session has created buying opportunities for funds and foreign investors who look at the market in a comparatively longer term than retailers, Hoang added. Foreign investors on Wednesday bought net 243 billion dong ($11.5 million) worth of Vietnamese equities, nearly five times the amount seen the day before, exchange data showed. But bargain-hunting was strong only at low price levels and seemed weakened as stocks rose higher, Hoang added. Dairy product maker Vinamilk advanced 3.2 percent and PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest firm by capitalisation rose 1.63 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 535.17 PREV. CLOSE 527.09 % CHANGE 1.53% HIGH 535.88 LOW 522.7 Change (%) 1-mnth #N/A Change (%) 3-mnth -4.124 Change (%) 1-year #N/A 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1 = 21,080 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)