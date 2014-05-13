HANOI, May 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
hovered just below its four-month low hit in the previous
session as investor sentiment stabilised and buying in blue
chips lent some support.
The index had eased 0.4 percent to 514.96 by midday,
slightly below the four-month low of 517.05 recorded on Monday.
"Sentiment has stabilised now and investors are focusing on
shares of companies with high market capitalisations," said
analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet Securities.
Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's largest insurer by
market share, led gainers, with shares rising 3.07 percent,
followed by Eximbank, which gained 2.4 percent, and
HAGL with a 2.37 percent increase.
Continued buying after prices became more attractive
following recent falls is expected to support the market,
analysts said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 514.96
PREV. CLOSE 517.05
% CHANGE -0.40%
HIGH 518.45
LOW 508.76
Change (%) 1-mnth -13.907
Change (%) 3-mnth -8.365
Change (%) 1-year 6.367
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)