HANOI, May 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 1.38 percent on Wednesday, recovering from a two-day losing streak, supported by value-buying as share prices have become more attractive, traders said. The index had lost a combined 5.3 percent after two falls on Monday and Tuesday, partly due to continued tension over a sea dispute with China. "After recent falls people started buying, but the demand is still weak," a Vietnamese trader in Hanoi said. Vietcombank rose 6.58 percent, followed by Vietnam's largest insurer by market share, Baoviet Holdings , which increased 5.41 percent, while Petrovietnam Gas - the country's top listed firm by market value - lost 0.56 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 521.01 PREV. CLOSE 513.91 % CHANGE 1.38% HIGH 523.46 LOW 509.82 Change (%) 1-mnth -14.43 Change (%) 3-mnth -9.869 Change (%) 1-year 5.109 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)