HANOI, May 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 3 percent to close at 529.53 points on Wednesday, boosted by buying in several blue chips including bank and securities stocks, but weak selling could lead to more falls later this week, traders said. Shares of Hanoi-based Vietcombank rose 7 percent to close at 26,000 dong, followed by Baoviet Holdings with a 6.91 percent rise and Saigon Securities that rose 6.57 percent. "In coming days the index may fall gain, because those who want to sell stocks only slow their selling today to wait for prices to rise higher, then they will sell," a Hanoi-based Vietnamese trader said. A total of 108.22 million shares changed hands on Wednesday, up nearly 10 percent from the previous day. Traders and analysts say Vietnam's stock market has been on a downward trend, after the index hit a two-week high at 603.25 points on April 8, Reuters data show. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 529.53 PREV. CLOSE 513.91 % CHANGE 3.04% HIGH 529.59 LOW 509.82 Change (%) 1-mnth -14.43 Change (%) 3-mnth -9.869 Change (%) 1-year 5.109 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)