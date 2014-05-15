HANOI, May 15 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 1 percent by the close of Thursday's morning
session, extending gains from the previous day as investor
sentiment has stabilised after a sea dispute with China,
analysts said.
Last Thursday Vietnam stocks fell the most in nearly 13
years as tension mounted between China and Vietnam in the South
China Sea, and an analyst had said the market could suffer for
about a week.
"Investors have now got used to the news from the East Sea,"
said a Vietnamese analyst based in Ho Chi Minh City. "They
understand the dispute may last long so sentiment has
stabilised."
The index fell twice earlier this week before gaining on
Wednesday, while weak selling could lead to more falls later
this week, traders have said.
Steel producer Hoa Sen Group led the rally with a
6.94 percent gain, followed by power plant operator Pha Lai
Thermal Power Co and property firm Tan Tao Investment
and Industry Corp, based on Reuters data.
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm,
gained 1.66 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 534.77
PREV. CLOSE 529.53
% CHANGE 0.99%
HIGH 537.27
LOW 527.71
Change (%) 1-mnth -11.169
Change (%) 3-mnth -7.46
Change (%) 1-year 9.441
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)