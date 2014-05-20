HANOI, May 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.32 percent at Tuesday's break in choppy trade, led by gains in some blue-chips but constrained by cautious sentiment amid festering diplomatic tension with China. PetroVietNam Gas, The country's biggest firm by capitalisation, outperformed the market with a 2.3 percent rise, bouncing back after three days of losses. GAS last week reported a 27 percent drop in first-quarter net profit from the same period a year ago. Dairy product maker Vinamilk also edged up 0.82 percent, but most of the bourse's top 30 firms fell. Foreign investors, who were the main buyers on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange despite an ongoing territorial dispute with neighbouring China, have halved their net purchases in the past two sessions, exchange data showed. "It's likely foreigners have collected enough shares and a further tapering would be of disadvantage to the market," said Nguyen Thanh Lam, deputy manager at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 534.77 PREV. CLOSE 533.04 % CHANGE 0.32% HIGH 535.2 LOW 527.69 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.712 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.798 Change (%) 1-year 9.319 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)