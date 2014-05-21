HANOI, May 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1.18 percent to end at the highest level in two weeks on Wednesday as recent gains attracted investors while caution over an ongoing tension with China eased, analysts said. The index ended at 543.88 points, lifted by advances in more than 70 percent of shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Reuters data showed. It has risen a combined 3.8 percent after four gains. "It is hard to resist from such gains over the past days," said analyst Vu Duy Khanh of Navibank Securities. Domestic investors have increased purchases, picking up mid-cap and penny stocks, analysts said. But foreigners turned to net sellers on Wednesday after being net buyers for 20 straight sessions, the exchange's data showed. "They have collected enough cheap shares after the index fell on the dispute with China," Khanh added. Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp was among the outperformers, with shares jumping 6.72 percent to end at 25,400 dong ($1.2) each, the highest close since May 7. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, rose 1.67 percent higher, and dairy product maker Vinamilk advanced 1.63 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 543.88 PREV. CLOSE 537.52 % CHANGE 1.18% HIGH 543.93 LOW 533.19 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.919 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.87 Change (%) 1-year 9.192 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,125 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)