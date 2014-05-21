HANOI, May 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 1.18 percent to end at the highest level in two
weeks on Wednesday as recent gains attracted investors while
caution over an ongoing tension with China eased, analysts said.
The index ended at 543.88 points, lifted by advances in more
than 70 percent of shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange,
Reuters data showed. It has risen a combined 3.8 percent after
four gains.
"It is hard to resist from such gains over the past days,"
said analyst Vu Duy Khanh of Navibank Securities.
Domestic investors have increased purchases, picking up
mid-cap and penny stocks, analysts said.
But foreigners turned to net sellers on Wednesday after
being net buyers for 20 straight sessions, the exchange's data
showed.
"They have collected enough cheap shares after the index
fell on the dispute with China," Khanh added.
Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp was among
the outperformers, with shares jumping 6.72 percent to end at
25,400 dong ($1.2) each, the highest close since May 7.
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm,
rose 1.67 percent higher, and dairy product maker Vinamilk
advanced 1.63 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 543.88
PREV. CLOSE 537.52
% CHANGE 1.18%
HIGH 543.93
LOW 533.19
Change (%) 1-mnth -4.919
Change (%) 3-mnth -5.87
Change (%) 1-year 9.192
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
($1=21,125 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)