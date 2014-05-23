HANOI, May 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost unchanged on Friday, closing down 0.04 percent in low trading volume as the market lacked news, analysts said. Volume on Friday fell 34 percent from a day earlier to 86 million shares, Reuters data showed. Buying demand was just enough to cover profit taking by cautious investors, said analyst Tran Hai Yen of Bao Viet Securities. With no negative news expected next week, the index is likely to hover around the current level, analysts said. Vietnam's biggest listed bank by capitalisation Vietcombank fell 2.59 percent, while the country's largest listed company PetroVietNam Gas edged up 0.54 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 541.49 PREV. CLOSE 541.73 % CHANGE -0.04% HIGH 545.3 LOW 540.51 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.938 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.055 Change (%) 1-year 7.865 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)