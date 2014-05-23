HANOI, May 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
was almost unchanged on Friday, closing down 0.04 percent
in low trading volume as the market lacked news, analysts said.
Volume on Friday fell 34 percent from a day earlier to 86
million shares, Reuters data showed.
Buying demand was just enough to cover profit taking by
cautious investors, said analyst Tran Hai Yen of Bao Viet
Securities.
With no negative news expected next week, the index is
likely to hover around the current level, analysts said.
Vietnam's biggest listed bank by capitalisation Vietcombank
fell 2.59 percent, while the country's largest listed
company PetroVietNam Gas edged up 0.54 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 541.49
PREV. CLOSE 541.73
% CHANGE -0.04%
HIGH 545.3
LOW 540.51
Change (%) 1-mnth -4.938
Change (%) 3-mnth -5.055
Change (%) 1-year 7.865
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)