HANOI, May 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rallied 0.47 percent on Monday to close at 544.06 points
on gains in some blue-chips, but analysts expect the index to
decline in the near future.
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank led the gains, with
shares rising 3.8 percent, followed by food producer Masan Group
with a 1.68 percent rise.
Money also flowed into speculative stocks, said Le Dac An,
an analyst from Tan Viet Securities. Property firms FLC Group
climbed 6.73 percent while Hoang Quan Corp was
up 2.99 percent.
"Rises in speculative stocks suggested a short-term gain for
the market as investors would snap quick profits near the
index's resistance level of 550 points," An said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close
(0801 GMT).
VN Index 544.06
PREV. CLOSE 541.49
% CHANGE 0.47%
HIGH 544.93
LOW 536.27
Change (%) 1-mnth -4.895
Change (%) 3-mnth -5.097
Change (%) 1-year 8.685
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)