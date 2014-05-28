HANOI, May 28 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, ending 0.83 percent up on strong buying from retail investors ahead of portfolio restructuring by exchange-traded funds, an analyst said. Two major exchange-traded funds in Vietnam are likely to buy a large amount of blue-chips during their portfolio restructuring in June. Investors, especially retailers, bought shares on hopes of selling them later next month, said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong of Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Stocks of Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank were among the outperformers, jumping 6.38 percent to its highest close in one month, Reuters data showed. Vietcombank, the country's biggest listed bank by market value, rose for the third straight session, up 1.4 percent to its highest close since April 25. The Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam exchange-traded funds are scheduled to rearrange their second-quarter investment baskets by late June. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 557.34 PREV. CLOSE 552.75 % CHANGE 0.83% HIGH 557.93 LOW 553.03 Change (%) 1-mnth #N/A Change (%) 3-mnth -5.479 Change (%) 1-year #N/A 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1 = 21,125 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)