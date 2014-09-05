HANOI, Sept 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was little changed by midday on Friday, with investors awaiting a fund's portfolio restructuring plan to be announced later in the day. The index edged up 0.08 percent to 640.72 by Friday's break. The db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam exchange-traded fund (ETF) is scheduled to post its restructuring plan for the next quarter after market close on Friday. Investors and brokerages have been expecting the fund to add shares of confectionery company Kinh Do Corp to its basket. KDC was flat by midday on Friday, having surged 33 percent over the past month on heavy volume. The stock on Sept. 3 touched the highest level in nearly seven years of 76,000 dong ($3.6), while its price-over-earning ratio hit 24.53 on Friday, compared with the broader market's 14.89, Reuters data showed. "If Kinh Do is added, then the ETF would have to offload some other shares in its portfolio that may lead to corrections or accumulation on the market for the next two weeks," said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong of Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Analysts said ETFs' activities in coming weeks will be the main focus of the Vietnamese equities market, with another major ETF Market Vectors Vietnam due to announce its review plan later this month. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 640.72 PREV. CLOSE 640.22 % CHANGE 0.08% HIGH 641.34 LOW 638.55 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.874 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.676 Change (%) 1-year 35.798 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 469.3 4-Sep-13 ($1 = 21,160 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)