HANOI, Sept 29 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index pared early losses to end the morning session down 0.25 percent on Monday as investors extended the selling spree from Friday, marking down prices of property developer Vingroup and banks despite positive macroeconomic data. The index ended at 603.48 by Monday's break, with 71.62 million shares changing hands, compared with last week's five-day average of nearly 123 million shares, according to Reuters data. The index could test a temporary resistance level at between 600-602 points and could even fall below the 600-point level, BIDV Securities said in a note to clients. Cautious investors should stay on the sidelines, and refrain from rushing in to buy stocks, the brokerage advised. Property firm Vingroup led the fall, losing 4.08 percent. Eximbank, Vietcombank and Military Bank too lost ground. Central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh is scheduled to speak about measures to reduce bad debt in the banking system at a National Assembly session later on Monday. The index has been rangebound despite positive data on Vietnam's economic growth, which quickened in the third quarter ending September to an annual rise of 6.19 percent, the fastest quarterly growth since the fourth quarter of 2010. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 603.48 PREV. CLOSE 604.98 % CHANGE -0.25% HIGH 605.03 LOW 600.73 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.828 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.958 Change (%) 1-year 24.71 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 475.06 23-Sep-13 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)