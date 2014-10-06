HANOI, Oct 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rallied 0.51 percent at Monday's break, led by the property
sector after news that real estate developer Vingroup
may own a majority of shares in a supermarket operator.
The Hanoi-based firm Vingroup has agreed to buy 21 million
shares, or 70 percent, of Ocean Retail Co, a subsidiary of the
Ocean Group, from the latter group, Vingroup said in a
filing to the exchange late last Friday.
The shares are worth 210 billion dong ($9.9 million) at face
value, the document said, without giving the actual value of the
deal.
OGC shares jumped 4.58 percent, having touched an intraday
high level of more than six months in early trade, while VIC
climbed 3 percent to 51,500 dong, Reuters data showed.
Funds also flowed into oil and gas shares, betting on the
sector's positive results this year, said deputy manager Nguyen
Tuan of An Binh Securities.
Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Services Corp advanced
1 percent, after ending near its one-month low on Sept. 29,
while Petrovietnam Transportation Corp increased 1.69
percent.
Both firms are subsidiary of state oil and gas group
PetroVietnam.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 614.66
PREV. CLOSE 611.55
% CHANGE 0.51%
HIGH 616.13
LOW 611.77
Change (%) 1-mnth -4.557
Change (%) 3-mnth 4.535
Change (%) 1-year 24.223
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 486.7 30-Sep-13
($1=21,185 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)