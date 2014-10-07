HANOI, Oct 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.31 percent at the break on Tuesday, with stocks in a property firm surging to a 2-1/2-year high on news that a fund has sought to buy its bonds. Dragon Capital Group has registered to buy 375 billion dong ($17.65 million) worth of convertible bonds issued by Kinh Bac City Development Corp, the property firm in the northern province of Bac Ninh said in a statement. (kinhbaccity.vn) KBC shares jumped 5.42 percent to 17,500 dong each, the highest since April 2012, Reuters data showed. Stocks moved mixed as the index was hovering around the 615-point resistance level, said analyst Vu Duy Khanh of Navibank Securities, adding that the market was still on a rising trend but short-term corrections may occur. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 616.32 PREV. CLOSE 614.42 % CHANGE 0.31% HIGH 617.01 LOW 612.94 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.794 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.254 Change (%) 1-year 23.502 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 492.37 15-Oct-13 ($1=21,250 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)