HANOI, Oct 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index outperformed other Southeast Asian markets on Thursday, closing up 1.15 percent at 624.34 points, the highest since Sept. 17, as PetroVietNam Gas jumped on news about a gas field discovery. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest firm by market value, advanced 6.42 percent to close at 116,000 dong ($5.47), a three-week high, after state-run parent firm Petrovietnam said it had found a large offshore gas field, analysts and traders said. "Investors put lots of hope into oil and gas companies, especially the exploration and exploiting ones," said deputy manager Nguyen Thanh Lam of Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Services Corp, another subsidiary of Petrovietnam, ended up 3.03 percent. Some banks also rallied, led by Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank that rose 0.74 percent, and Sacombank with a 1.06 percent increase. Vietnamese banks' credit quality is expected to improve thanks to macroeconomic stability and better governance, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 624.34 PREV. CLOSE 617.26 % CHANGE 1.15% HIGH 626.9 LOW 622.25 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.531 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.36 Change (%) 1-year 22.906 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 492.37 15-Oct-13 ($1=21,210 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)