HANOI, Nov 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
was down 0.37 percent at the break on Friday, after the
central bank said it would cap bank loans for share investment,
a rule widely expected by investors that could hurt inflows into
the market, analysts said.
Banks will also need to keep their bad debt under 3 percent
of loans to qualify for providing the credit.
Saigon Securities Incorp and Ho Chi Minh City
Securities Corp, Vietnam's top brokerages by market
share, both ticked down, falling 0.99 percent and 0.82 percent
respectively.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 591.1
PREV. CLOSE 593.32
% CHANGE -0.37%
HIGH 596.02
LOW 591.10
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.692
Change (%) 3-mnth -2.205
Change (%) 1-year 17.368
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)