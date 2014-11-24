HANOI, Nov 24 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell 0.31 percent at Monday's break, on track for a
second straight fall after Vietnamese shares hit their fresh
lows in the previous session.
Late buying cushioned a stronger fall in early trade,
following a central bank's announcement of a cap on loans for
share investment and the qualification for banks to provide the
credit.
The new rule would extend funds into the stock market and
enhance safety of the financial system, a central bank official
was quoted on Monday by a state-run newspaper as saying, while
market experts showed mixed views on the circular.
"Despite some soothing efforts from credible organisations
and individuals, we think the information (the rule) will have
negative effects on investors in the short term," said broker
Vietcombank Securities in a note to clients on Monday.
Stock buyers should limit trading as market trend is
unclear, the brokerage said.
Food producer Masan Group Corp led the decliners
with a 1.83 percent fall, followed by Hanoi-based Vietcombank
, Vietnam's biggest listed lender by market value, that
lost 0.73 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 586.22
PREV. CLOSE 588.03
% CHANGE -0.31%
HIGH 586.28
LOW 580.92
Change (%) 1-mnth -2.085
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.064
Change (%) 1-year 16.779
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)