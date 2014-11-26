HANOI, Nov 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.1 percent at the break on Wednesday, with most small and mid-cap real estate equities rising after the parliament approved a law widening foreign ownership in property. Foreigners investing in Vietnam's housing projects, foreign institutions with Vietnam operation and foreigners with valid visa in Vietnam are allowed to own property, according to the housing law approved by the National Assembly on Tuesday. "These amended laws are positive steps towards a more balanced, transparent and sustainable property market," said broker Viet Capital Securities in a note to client, expecting liquidity to pick up in the housing market. Most property shares gained, but the sector's big caps fell, including Vingroup, Vietnam's top real estate firm by market value, that dropped 0.2 percent, and HAGL Co lost 0.41 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 586.52 PREV. CLOSE 585.91 % CHANGE 0.10% HIGH 588.16 LOW 585.25 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.518 Change (%) 3-mnth -6.065 Change (%) 1-year 15.207 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)