HANOI, Dec 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.21 percent at Friday's break, with bank shares extending gains on market talks that a cap on banks' investment in stocks due early next year might be delayed, analysts said. Stocks moved mixed in low volume and cautious trading as investors kept an eye on the possibility that the central bank might delay implementing the cap which experts said could hurt short-term liquidity on the equity and debt markets. As of Feb. 1, 2015 banks can lend a maximum 5 percent of a bank's registered capital for share investment, instead of lending up to 20 percent of the registered capital for investment in securities, including bonds and shares, the directive said. Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market value, climbed 3.41 percent, having eased from a high intraday level unseen since May 2012 of 31,000 dong ($1.45), and Sacombank rose 1.08 percent, Reuters data showed. But Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank dipped 2.24 percent, after a combined gain of nearly 20 percent in the previous four sessions on market talks of a merger deal, analysts said. Weak appetite also came ahead of a portfolio review announcement by the db x-trackers FTSE exchange-traded fund scheduled after the market close on Friday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 579.57 PREV. CLOSE 578.38 % CHANGE 0.21% HIGH 582.42 LOW 578.52 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.344 Change (%) 3-mnth -9.659 Change (%) 1-year 13.213 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13 ($1=21,320 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)