HANOI, Dec 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.07 percent at Friday's close in cautious trade amid market talks that a cap on banks' investment in stocks due early next year might be delayed, while Vietcombank hit a multi-year high. As of Feb. 1, 2015 banks can lend a maximum 5 percent of its registered capital for share investment, and only banks with bad debts below 3 percent of loans are qualified for the loans, a central bank's directive issued last month said. Volume was below the five-day average level at 107 million shares while stocks moved mixed. Analysts said the cap could hurt short-term liquidity on the equity markets. Vietcombank, the country's top lender by market value, attracted heavy trading and ticked up 3.41 percent to 30,300 dong ($1.42), its highest close since May 2012, Reuters data showed. Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank, however, retreated 2.24 percent from a combined 20-percent gain in the previous four sessions on market talks of a merger deal. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 578.76 PREV. CLOSE 578.38 % CHANGE 0.07% HIGH 582.42 LOW 578.18 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.344 Change (%) 3-mnth -9.659 Change (%) 1-year 13.213 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13 ($1=21,315 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)