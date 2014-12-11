HANOI, Dec 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell 0.29 percent at the break on Thursday as energy
shares failed to attract buying after OPEC cut its 2015 oil
demand forecast to the lowest in a decade, while an upgrade by
Moody's on banks boosted appetite.
Brent crude ticked higher but not far above five-year lows
hit in the previous session, with the market's bearish tone
largely intact as OPEC group on Wednesday expected its 2015
global demand to fall to the lowest level in more than a decade.
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by market
value, fell 0.68 percent, while Petrovietnam Drilling & Well
Services Corp eased 1.48 percent from a short recovery
on Wednesday on bargain hunting.
Buying into banks provided a cushion for the market as five
out of six lenders gained, led by Military Commercial Joint
Stock Bank with a 1.55-percent rise and Hanoi-based
VietinBank that increased 0.7 percent.
Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday it has upgraded
outlook for Vietnam's banking system to stable from negative,
citing stable macro-economy and lower liquidity stress, but said
assets quality and profit outlook remained concerning.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 555.56
PREV. CLOSE 557.19
% CHANGE -0.29%
HIGH 556.01
LOW 547.55
Change (%) 1-mnth -7.462
Change (%) 3-mnth -11.388
Change (%) 1-year 8.911
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)