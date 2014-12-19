HANOI, Dec 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed 1.01 percent lower on Friday in heavy trading as two exchange-traded funds completed their quarterly reviews. Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's biggest lender by market value, led the decliners with a 6.91 percent fall, with volumes at a five-year high of 4.9 million shares, Reuters data showed. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings dropped 6.97 percent to its lowest close in two years, while food producer Masan Group fell 1.9 percent to the lowest since February 2011. Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam, the two major exchange-traded funds (ETF) on the Vietnamese market, had their last review trading sessions on Friday, which analysts said contributed to a 60-percent surge in volume. Both ETFs have Masan and Vietcombank shares in their portfolios, while Market Vectors Vietnam also has Baoviet as of Nov. 30. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 523.09 PREV. CLOSE 528.45 % CHANGE -1.01% HIGH 533.3 LOW 522.1 Change (%) 1-mnth -11.073 Change (%) 3-mnth -14.185 Change (%) 1-year 4.592 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)