HANOI, Dec 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed 1.01 percent lower on Friday in heavy trading as
two exchange-traded funds completed their quarterly reviews.
Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's biggest lender
by market value, led the decliners with a 6.91 percent fall,
with volumes at a five-year high of 4.9 million shares, Reuters
data showed.
Top insurer Baoviet Holdings dropped 6.97 percent
to its lowest close in two years, while food producer Masan
Group fell 1.9 percent to the lowest since February
2011.
Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE
Vietnam, the two major exchange-traded funds (ETF) on
the Vietnamese market, had their last review trading sessions on
Friday, which analysts said contributed to a 60-percent surge in
volume.
Both ETFs have Masan and Vietcombank shares in their
portfolios, while Market Vectors Vietnam also has Baoviet as of
Nov. 30.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 523.09
PREV. CLOSE 528.45
% CHANGE -1.01%
HIGH 533.3
LOW 522.1
Change (%) 1-mnth -11.073
Change (%) 3-mnth -14.185
Change (%) 1-year 4.592
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)