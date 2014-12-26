HANOI, Dec 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed up 0.26 percent on Friday, as gains in some
big-caps provided a cushion for falls in many other shares, led
by PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest firm by
market value.
GAS shares advanced 3.68 percent, rebounding from Thursday's
tumble triggered by a slip in global oil prices, while
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank climbed 3.01 percent in
solid volume.
Shareholders of Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market
value, approved on Friday a merger guideline that would allow
its board of directors to find "an appropriate partner" and to
propose a merger project with another lender, Vietcombank said
on its web site.
Analysts and traders said VCB shares are in focus of foreign
long-term funds as energy stocks have been slipping off the
table due to a gloomy global sector outlook while banking
equities are of offshore investors' appetite.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 533.37
PREV. CLOSE 532.01
% CHANGE 0.26%
HIGH 537.89
LOW 527.41
Change (%) 1-mnth -9.199
Change (%) 3-mnth -12.079
Change (%) 1-year 5.47
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)