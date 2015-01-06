HANOI, Jan 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 0.96 percent on Tuesday to end at the highest in more
than three weeks, led by Vietcombank on strong buying
amid expected positive results and funds purchases, experts
said.
VCB shares ended up 6.58 percent at the highest close since
October 2009 as domestic investors expected funds to boost
buying in Vietnam's top listed bank by value and after state
media reported positive results, analysts and traders said.
Bad debt in the Hanoi-based lender was estimated at 2.3
percent of loans at the end of 2014, down from more than 3
percent in June 2014, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper said
in an online report, citing the bank's statements.(vneconomy.vn)
Vietcombank's net profit and credit growth last year were
likely to beat targets, the report said.
Market talks on Vietcombank's buying out an unlisted smaller
lender have also caught investors' eyes, having been boosting
VCB volume in the past few weeks.
Most other big-caps advanced, led by the all-gain banking
sector, while energy shares extended losses amid falling global
oil prices on oversupply.
The VN Index ended at 549.66 points, the highest since Dec.
12, 2014, based on Reuters data.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 549.66
PREV. CLOSE 544.45
% CHANGE 0.96%
HIGH 550.11
LOW 538.82
Change (%) 1-mnth -5.928
Change (%) 3-mnth -10.972
Change (%) 1-year 7.733
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 504.28 6-Jan-14
