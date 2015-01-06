HANOI, Jan 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.96 percent on Tuesday to end at the highest in more than three weeks, led by Vietcombank on strong buying amid expected positive results and funds purchases, experts said. VCB shares ended up 6.58 percent at the highest close since October 2009 as domestic investors expected funds to boost buying in Vietnam's top listed bank by value and after state media reported positive results, analysts and traders said. Bad debt in the Hanoi-based lender was estimated at 2.3 percent of loans at the end of 2014, down from more than 3 percent in June 2014, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper said in an online report, citing the bank's statements.(vneconomy.vn) Vietcombank's net profit and credit growth last year were likely to beat targets, the report said. Market talks on Vietcombank's buying out an unlisted smaller lender have also caught investors' eyes, having been boosting VCB volume in the past few weeks. Most other big-caps advanced, led by the all-gain banking sector, while energy shares extended losses amid falling global oil prices on oversupply. The VN Index ended at 549.66 points, the highest since Dec. 12, 2014, based on Reuters data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 549.66 PREV. CLOSE 544.45 % CHANGE 0.96% HIGH 550.11 LOW 538.82 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.928 Change (%) 3-mnth -10.972 Change (%) 1-year 7.733 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 504.28 6-Jan-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)