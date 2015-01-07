HANOI, Jan 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.2 percent at the break on Wednesday to 550.75 points as some blue chips gained, led by dairy product maker Vinamilk . Vinamilk shares increased 2.08 percent, while top insurer Baoviet Holdings ticked up 2.99 percent, keeping the index on the upside despite profit taking in some banking shares after their strong gains in the previous session. Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market value, retreated 1.76 percent after jumping near its daily limit on Tuesday to the highest close since October 2009 and after the central bank's currency depreciation. "The market has touched its trough in the past two weeks, though an upward trend will not be strong and stocks will just rise gradually," said deputy manager Nguyen Thanh Lam of Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The index could rise to 570 points in the short term, led by the real estate sector on expected positive results and banking shares that have been attracting inflows, Lam added. On Wednesday the central bank lowered the mid-point rate on the interbank market by 1 percent to 21,458 dong per dollar to help stabilise the foreign exchange market. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 550.74 PREV. CLOSE 549.66 % CHANGE 0.20% HIGH 555.83 LOW 548.44 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.028 Change (%) 3-mnth -10.54 Change (%) 1-year 7.967 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 504.28 6-Jan-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)