HANOI, Jan 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
jumped 1.42 percent to 577.81 points at the break on
Monday, led by strong rises in PetroVietNam Gas on a
share buy-back plan while positive results boosted purchase in
lender BIDV.
GAS shares jumped 6.76 percent to 79,000 dong ($3.7) each in
robust trade, extending a rally last Friday when the company
said it would buy back 10 million shares at 100,000 dong each in
the first quarter of 2015.
Hanoi-based lender BIDV led the all-gain banking
sector with a 6.9-percent climb after it said its profit before
tax in 2014 rose 20 percent from a year earlier to 6.1 trillion
dong ($286 million).
BIDV also reported bad debt accounted for 1.8 percent of its
loans last year, it said in a statement late last week. The
ratio was 2.37 percent in 2013.
Upbeat trade in GAS and banks have overshadowed falls in
some other shares as investors snapped quick profits around the
index's resistance level of 580 points, analysts said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 577.81
PREV. CLOSE 569.73
% CHANGE 1.42%
HIGH 579.73
LOW 575.86
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.597
Change (%) 3-mnth -8.747
Change (%) 1-year 10.204
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 504.28 6-Jan-14
($1=21,315 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)