UPDATE 1-Dalian iron ore slides to 4-mth low as demand worries mount
* Coking coal down 3.9 pct, off seven-month low (Updates prices)
HANOI, Jan 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 0.81 percent on Monday as gains in banking and energy stocks helped overcome losses in other sectors due to profit-taking. Hanoi-based lender BIDV climbed 6.9 percent on the back of positive 2014 results announcement on Saturday and PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by market value, jumped 6.76 percent on a share buyback plan of as much as 1 trillion dong ($46.9 million). Vietnam's central bank on Monday announced several mergers, including those with BIDV, Vietcombank and VietinBank , expected in 2015 in one of its biggest moves to consolidate and restructure a clogged banking sector plagued by bad debt. Trading volume surged to a high of more than three weeks at 135 million shares, well above the five-day average level of 109 million, Reuters data showed. The State Bank of Vietnam also said it would not delay a circular limiting bank loans to customers for investment in shares at 5 percent of a bank's registered capital, which analysts said have hurt inflows into Vietnam's equity markets. The circular will be effective from Feb. 1, 2015. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 574.32 PREV. CLOSE 569.73 % CHANGE 0.81% HIGH 579.73 LOW 574.07 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.597 Change (%) 3-mnth -8.747 Change (%) 1-year 10.204 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 504.28 6-Jan-14 ($1=21,315 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Coking coal down 3.9 pct, off seven-month low (Updates prices)
* Anti-missile system row clouds efforts to rein in North Korea